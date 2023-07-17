84°
Crews respond to early-morning house fire in Garden District

Monday, July 17 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The fire department responded to a reported house fire off Park Boulevard early Monday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the call for the house fire on Olive Street came in around 3:30 a.m.. Officials said no one was injured, and no cause was immediately determined. 

Two people were displaced due to the fire. 

