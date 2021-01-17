Crews respond to apartment fire on East State Street

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 200 block of East State Street.

The fire was started by furniture being placed too close to a wall mounted heater. Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from an upstairs room.

The fire was contained to a wall near the heating unit. No one was living in the building at the time of the fire. The downstairs was being renovated. Power was shut off to the building as a precaution.

No injuries were reported.