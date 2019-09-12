74°
Crews called to officer-involved crash on Airline Hwy.

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to a morning crash involving a police unit.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. on Airline Highway near Barringer Foremen Drive. The cause of the crash hasn't been released. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Louisiana State Police will be heading the investigation. 

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.

