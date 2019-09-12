Crews called to officer-involved crash on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to a morning crash involving a police unit.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. on Airline Highway near Barringer Foremen Drive. The cause of the crash hasn't been released. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Accident with injury: Airline and Barringer- Foreman. Involves police unit. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 12, 2019

Louisiana State Police will be heading the investigation.

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.