Crews called to apartment fire on Azalea Park Ave.

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to a morning fire at an area apartment complex.

According to the Eastside Fire Department, the call came in at 6 a.m. for a fire at a location on Azalea Park Avenue near Old Hammond Highway. At the scene, firefighters found the complex filled with smoke.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities haven't released the cause of the fire at this time.

