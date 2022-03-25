74°
Crawfish Tracker: Prices holding steady for now

Friday, March 25 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Barring small dips at a handful of sellers, crawfish prices were mostly unchanged in the capital area this week.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawfish fell to $5.27 per pound, while the average for live mudbugs actually rose slightly, up to $3.82.

Though the average was down overall for boiled crawfish, prices stayed the same week-to-week at most restaurants featured on the poll. 

The lowest price for boiled on the tracker Friday was $3.99, and live crawfish were going for as low as $3 per pound.

Check out the full Crawfish Price Index here.

