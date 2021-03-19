53°
Crawfish Tracker: OK prices for a near-perfect weekend

By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Crawfish prices, and the weather forecast for that matter, are looking better this weekend, but we still haven't hit that coveted spring price drop. 

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawfish fell to $5.20 per pound at popular restaurants polled this week. The cost for live crawdads was down to about $4.06 on average.

The new low for boiled crawfish sellers featured on the price index is $4.29 per pound, and the low for live is $3.50.

