Crawfish Tracker: Holding steady - No drops to be seen this week

BATON ROUGE - Prices have stilled: for this week, at least.

Anyone hoping to boil crawfish for this first March weekend can expect much the same prices as last week, with the average price for boiled crawfish sitting at $9.38 per pound, a mere 11 cents less than the average we were looking at last Friday.

All we can do is hold out hope that the trend we saw at the beginning of the season that brought dollar drops will continue as we look ahead.

