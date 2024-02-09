Crawfish Tracker: A brutal start to the season

BATON ROUGE - It's been a truly abysmal start for crawfish enjoyers this year.

Welcome to the inaugural Crawfish Price Index. Over the next few months, we will survey the market price from a number of Baton Rouge's top places to get crawfish, as decided by WBRZ viewers. Simply put, every Friday the WBRZ Crawfish Index finds an average price, to help you find deals on those delicious bugs—and this week, things are looking rough.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Index, the average price is nearly quadruple—yes, four times as high—the average price from 2023.

Look at these prices from 2023. We thought $6 per pound was high.

This week, prices are capping at a whopping $13.99 per pound with other restaurants hovering just around that spot. We can only hope next week will bring even a slight decrease for anyone planning boils for the first weekend of Lent.

Click here to view the full Index.

If you have any questions or comments about the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, email Sarah Lawrence at slawrence@wbrz.com.