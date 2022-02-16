Crawfish season returns with higher prices

BATON ROUGE- The weather may have been cold but the crawfish are hot at Pit-N-Peel on Government Street.

Von Raybon owns the shop and says customers should expect higher than normal prices for Louisiana's favorite seasonal treat.

"The price of crawfish, typically around this time, is usually around $3.89 to $4.39," Raybon said.

Right now the price is about a dollar higher and one of the reasons is the pandemic-related labor shortage.

"The price of gas is higher and the cost of living and then all of the different things we have been dealing with due to covid," Raybon said. "it has a lot to do with what we are dealing with as far as pricing. As you know, all the prices have skyrocketed and crawfish is no exception."

Raybon does expect prices to go down as the weather warms up and the supply increases.

"Hopefully we'll see an increase in the productivity of crawfish, and I'll definitely be bringing my prices down."