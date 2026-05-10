Crawfish boil in Hammond benefits Red Cross

HAMMOND - Fidelity Bank of Louisiana is thanked first responders with a crawfish boil Thursday evening.



These men and women helped thousands in historic flood events across the state, including in Tangipahoa, Livingston, and Ascension parishes.



Residents from across the area came to Fidelity Bank's Hammond location, for boiled crawfish going for $10.00 a tray. All the proceeds went to the American Red Cross.