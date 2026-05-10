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Crawfish boil in Hammond benefits Red Cross

1 decade 1 month 1 day ago Thursday, April 07 2016 Apr 7, 2016 April 07, 2016 10:13 PM April 07, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kristen Althouse

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HAMMOND -  Fidelity Bank of Louisiana is thanked first responders with a crawfish boil Thursday evening.

These men and women helped thousands in historic flood events across the state, including in Tangipahoa, Livingston, and Ascension parishes.

Residents from across the area came to Fidelity Bank's Hammond location, for boiled crawfish going for $10.00 a tray. All the proceeds went to the American Red Cross.

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