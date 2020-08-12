86°
Crash shuts down US 190 at Miss. River Bridge, multiple injuries reported
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say at least three people have been hurt in a crash that shut down eastbound lanes of US 190 at the old Mississippi River Bridge Monday evening.
The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. on Highway 190 at the Mississippi River Bridge. DOTD says all lanes have reopened as of 7:20 p.m. Monday.
Three people were reportedly hurt in the crash, one of them was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
