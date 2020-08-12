86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crash shuts down US 190 at Miss. River Bridge, multiple injuries reported

2 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Monday, November 20 2017 Nov 20, 2017 November 20, 2017 6:35 PM November 20, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say at least three people have been hurt in a crash that shut down eastbound lanes of US 190 at the old Mississippi River Bridge Monday evening.

The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. on Highway 190 at the Mississippi River Bridge. DOTD says all lanes have reopened as of 7:20 p.m. Monday.

Three people were reportedly hurt in the crash, one of them was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days