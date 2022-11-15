50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crash near I-10/I-110 split Tuesday morning bogs down morning commute

1 hour 59 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, November 15 2022 Nov 15, 2022 November 15, 2022 6:03 AM November 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A crash in the westbound lanes of I-10 near the Mississippi River Bridge snagged the Tuesday morning commute. 

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. just after the BR Airport exit. As of 6:30 a.m., one of the two lanes that had been blocked for an hour reopened, but backups remained past the College Drive exit. 

No injuries were reported. 

Trending News

For live traffic updates, check the WBRZ Traffic feed here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days