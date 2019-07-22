Crash involving horse reported in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities were called to a crash involving a horse early Monday morning.

The crash was reported before 5:40 a.m. on Hwy 16 in Denham Springs at Arnold Road.

Accident: Hwy 16 NB at Arnold Rd. Truck hit a horse. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) July 22, 2019

Louisiana State Police say the horse died as a result of the crash. No other injuries were reported.