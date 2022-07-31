74°
Covington woman killed in car crash after leaving party Saturday night
COVINGTON - A woman died in a car crash less than a quarter-mile away from the party she was leaving Saturday night.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said a 27-year-old Covington woman left a social gathering along Tchefuncte Drive around 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a tree.
Deputies said the woman was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The woman's name was not released.
