Court permanently bars Louisiana woman from working as tax preparer

Brischea Bowman Johnson

BATON ROUGE – A state court has permanently banned a Metairie woman from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana.

Brischea Bowman Johnson has been identified as the former tax preparer who was arrested in 2020.

She was apprehended after an investigation revealed she submitted false tax returns for several of her clients, including fraudulent claims for deductions for charitable contributions and business expenses.

Following Johnson's guilty plea in response to charges of filing false public records, litigators with the Department of Revenue brought a civil case against Johnson, to bar her from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana.

Judge Shayna Beevers Morvant, of the 24th Judicial District Court in Jefferson Parish signed the order that makes Johnson the seventh person to be barred from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana since Act 526 of the 2018 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature authorized the Department of Revenue to file lawsuits against preparers who commit fraud.