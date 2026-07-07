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Court delays hearing for man accused of killing 18-year-old as evidence review continues
BATON ROUGE — A court hearing for the man accused of killing 18-year-old Jasmine Newhouse was pushed back after his public defender said there is still a significant amount of texts and phone records to work through.
Dexter Boutte appeared in court and faces charges of second-degree murder, obstruction and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with Newhouse's death in January.
Friends and family of Newhouse were in attendance, with some holding signs outside that read "Justice for Jasmine."
"I don't know at this point in time what justice looks like for me bc there is so much hurt," Twanna Sibley, the mother of Newhouse, said. "There's so much pain, so many questions as to why. I just hope that he never has the chance to be free in this world to do this to someone else."
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Boutte is due back in court on Sept. 29.
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