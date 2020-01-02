Court appearances pushed back for teens suspected in robbery that left woman dead

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a shooting in the relatively quiet Antioch Villa area left one woman dead and one of her teenage attackers injured, Monday night.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the two intruders, ages 15 and 16, are brothers. They allegedly approached 74-year old Angela Haymon at her Morel Drive home around 9:38 p.m.. She was shot and killed while standing in her carport.

Haymon had been inside, but after hearing a noise in her carport, stepped outside to investigate. A short time later, her husband heard gunfire, armed himself with a gun and confronted the intruder.

The 15-year-old, identified as Xavier Cade, allegedly exchanged gunfire with Haymon's husband and was shot. The injured juvenile fled the scene and sought assistance from a nearby residence.

The neighbor who took the teen in until authorities arrived spoke with WBRZ about the incident, saying, "There was a kid outside and he said, 'Please help me, I've been shot.'"

The man said he grabbed supplies and gave the teen medical attention. The teen also admitted to the man that he'd been attempting to break into a home. The boy was eventually taken to an area hospital, where he remains as of Wednesday morning.

Deputies say when the unidentified teen is released from the hospital, he will be charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon.

The second teen, Gerome Cade, was also taken into custody and charged with principal to armed robbery and principal to first-degree murder.

The two were scheduled to appear in court Thursday, but those hearings have been continued to Jan. 15.