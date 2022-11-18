Council member's request for police patrols leads to arrest in BREC park

BATON ROUGE - At the request of Baton Rouge Metro Council member Donna Collins-Lewis Baton Rouge Police officers conducted proactive patrols of the BREC park on Ardenwood. The patrol lead to an arrest for drugs overnight on Tuesday.



According to arrest records, a group of individuals were at the park after dark when officers arrived. Officers say, Keithric Jones was the only person to take off running when police officers identified themselves.



Investigators say, as Jones ran from them, he was emptying his pockets dropping items that included a digital scale and a cigarette lighter.



Jones eventually ran straight into other officers positioned in the rear of the park and was taken into custody.



When officers retrieved the dropped items there was a substance that later tested positive to be cocaine.



Jones was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges that include resisting arrest, possession of drugs, and trespassing on BREC park.

The Ardenwood BREC park is closed after dark, and people are not allowed to enter onto the grounds.

Collins-Lewis complained to police about the illegal dealing of drugs, and shootings in the park.