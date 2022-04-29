Coroner in charge during initial Ronald Greene autopsy arrested on drug charges

Photo: Ruston Daily Leader

LINCOLN PARISH - The coroner who was in office at the time of Ronald Greene's death and cleared the way for his cremation was arrested on drug charges in Lincoln Parish last month.

Abbie Moon is booked on multiple felony counts of obtaining controlled dangerous substances by fraud. Moon faces at least 21 counts.

Documents show Moon was the coroner at the time some within State Police were trying to hide evidence and cover up Ronald Greene's death.

Greene died after a high-speed chase in the Monroe area. Initially, his family was told he died from a crash, but body camera videos that were leaked out years after his death showed he was brutally beaten. The FBI revisited Greene's autopsy amid a criminal investigation into the troopers involved and rejected the theory that Greene died from injuries sustained in a crash.

Moon was a no-show at a committee hearing at the State Capitol Thursday where lawmakers seek the truth tied to Ronald Greene's death.

During that hearing, top State Police brass admitted that Ronald Greene's death was "torture and murder" and they believed the agency "covered up" Greene's death.