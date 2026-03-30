Convicted felon allegedly stabbed, strangled girlfriend seven months after he was released on parole

BATON ROUGE — A man with a three-decade-long criminal career and multiple felony convictions was arrested over the weekend for allegedly stabbing, strangling and kidnapping his girlfriend.

Raymond Brumfield, 48, was on parole before this weekend. Now he stands accused of sexually assaulting a woman with a knife.

"In my opinion, he should never be let out of jail ever," District Attorney Hillar Moore said Monday.

Brumfield is accused of stabbing his girlfriend of two months in her vagina with a six-inch army knife, strangling her until she passed out and kidnapping her outside a bar on the corner of Old Hammond Highway and Boulevard de Province.

According to his arrest paperwork, after stabbing her, Brumfield drove with the victim to a store next to the bar. While he was inside, she escaped the car and ran to a group of people who were sitting outside. When Brumfield came out of the store, he allegedly grabbed her by the throat so forcefully that he lifted her off the ground. Several bar patrons had to fight him off to get him to stop.

Moore says they likely saved her life. "She could have been a lot worse, where she could have been injured much more than she was already injured, both physically and emotionally, but could have potentially been killed."

Brumfield was released from prison on "good time" parole just seven months ago.

He has four previous felony convictions in the 19th JDC for drug, theft and assault crimes.

Moore says that, with this arrest, Brumfield is a contender for the repeat offender statute. He wasn't previously, as his prior felony convictions happened over a period of three decades.

"The law has changed over the years. They have to be certain crimes, particularly crimes of violence, and they have to occur within a 10-year period of time."

Moore says the threat of returning to prison wasn't enough to keep him from violating his parole.

"Given that he has parole over his head until 2032 and was being supervised, surely that would have been sufficient under those circumstances, but obviously that didn't happen in this case."

Moore says with the addition of the repeat offender clause, Brumfield could serve up to 50 years in prison this time around.

The victim in this case was released from the hospital and is recovering. Brumfield could not be reached for comment.