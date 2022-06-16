Contractor allegedly planted hidden camera in family's bathroom, took photos of children

LAROSE - A contractor accused of putting a hidden camera in the bathroom of a customer's house turned himself over to law enforcement Thursday.

Sheriff's deputies said 37-year-old Chase Cheramie worked on the home after Hurricane Ida. Last week, deputies went to the property after a resident found the camera in the bathroom's vent.

Deputies said when they secured the camera, it still had a red light on, indicating it could still be recording.

Deputies took the SD card out of the camera and said there were images of Cheramie installing the hidden camera in the vent. According to the report, there were also images of three people, including two possible juveniles.

Cheramie is facing charges of three counts of video voyeurism and is being held in jail on a $75,000 bond.

Deputies are encouraging anyone who had work done by Cheramie to check their homes for hidden cameras.

Anyone with information about the case should call (985) 532-4320.