Container ship runs aground on Mississippi River

2 hours 4 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, March 30 2020 Mar 30, 2020 March 30, 2020 4:31 AM March 30, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Mississippi River Photo: The Advocate

POYDRAS, La. (AP) — Traffic restrictions on the Mississippi River have been lifted after a container ship that ran aground was back underway, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Saturday.

The container ship, called the Belita, ran aground around 3:20 a.m. Friday near mile marker 81 near Poydras, close to the Plaquemines Parish and St. Bernard Parish lines. The ship hit a rock-like structure along the shoreline called a riprap, the Coast Guard said.

What caused the accident remains under investigation.

Petty Officer Lexie Preston said the grounded ship was back underway as of 3 p.m. Friday.

No injuries or signs of pollution as a result of the accident were reported, Preston said.

