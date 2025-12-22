Construction continues on Sullivan Road as DOTD widens corridor, changes traffic patterns

CENTRAL — Drivers along Sullivan Road have grown accustomed to road construction over the years, and transportation officials say another major project will likely add short-term delays as work continues.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development began work in March on a mile-long stretch of Sullivan Road between Wax Road and Hooper Road. The project widens the roadway from one lane in each direction to two lanes in each direction and includes raised medians, improved drainage and new traffic patterns.

DOTD officials say drivers should expect ongoing lane shifts and changes as construction progresses.

“We’re going to turn that into two lanes in each direction with raised medians,” Rodney Mallett with DOTD said.

As part of the project, left-hand turns along the corridor will be limited. Drivers will instead use J-turns, a design DOTD says improves safety by reducing the risk of crashes caused by left-turn movements.

Officials say the changes will also help reduce congestion by keeping traffic flowing.

“Also it helps with congestion because you don’t get stuck behind people turning left,” Rodney Mallett with DOTD said.. “So it’s a mile-long project that’s about $12 million. We’re also going to see improved drainage in this area.”

The drainage upgrades are intended to address long-standing flooding issues that have affected the roadway during heavy rain.

While construction may be inconvenient for drivers in the meantime, some say the improvements will be worth it once the project is complete.

“It’s inconvenient to get to the end, but I think the end will be very beneficial to everyone,” Mallett said.

DOTD has not announced a completion date for the project but urges motorists to remain cautious in the construction zone and plan for possible delays as traffic patterns continue to change.