Confetti found in Mike the Tiger's habitat after graduates take photos nearby
BATON ROUGE - Though confetti often adds a welcomed celebratory factor to parades, weddings, and even to graduation photos, LSU representatives are reminding the public that there are some places where the small, glittery streamers do not belong.
Confetti, for example, does not belong in Mike the Tiger's habitat.
But, according to a Wednesday morning post on Mike the Tiger's Facebook page, this is where a significant amount of confetti was found.
The post featured a picture of confetti that was discovered in the nearly 5-year-old Bengal tiger's home, along with a suspicion as to how it may have made its way into the habitat.
'Mike' said, "We’re having a problem with confetti getting into the habitat. Folks are taking graduation pics and using confetti, but it’s blowing into my yard and my caretakers have to pick it up because if I eat it, it could be harmful. Please take photos without using confetti."
The beloved LSU mascot dines on a total of 20 pounds of food daily.
Hopefully, none of his meals have or ever will include confetti.
