'Complete lack of empathy:' New report says former LSU football player involved in fatal crash waited 45 minutes to call for help

RICHARDSON, Texas - New documents say that a former LSU football player who was involved in a Dallas-area wreck with a motorcycle waited more than 45 minutes to call for life-saving help.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. along North Central Expressway on June 7. An affidavit from the Richardson Police Department says that 25-year-old Kelvin Joseph drove nearly three miles after he crashed into 27-year-old Cody Morris, who had been riding her motorcycle.

After the crash, Joseph drove three miles while missing a front tire. He told law enforcement that he waited until he felt "safest" to call authorities. In the report, the officer said that Joseph "seemed to have a complete lack of empathy" concerning the wreck. The officer noted that the 45-minute wait "undoubtedly was a factor" in Morris' death.

The officer noted that an hour and a half after the wreck, Joseph's eyes were bloodshot and glossy, his speech was slow and there was "a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath." He told the officer that he drank two glasses of wine with Sprite and denied using any drugs.

During a search of Joseph's vehicle, the officer noted that there was a "smoked Marijuana blunt" that had been dropped into a drink can in the car.

Joseph was arrested and booked for a collision involving death.

Joseph played for one season at LSU in 2018 after graduating from Scotlandville High. He later played for the Dallas Cowboys and several other NFL teams before joining the DC Defenders of the UFL for the 2025 season.