Complaint alleges state official exposed himself to coworker during work trip, threatened her job

BATON ROUGE - The executive director of the Louisiana Board of Private Security Examiners is on administrative leave as the board investigates claims that he threatened to fire an employee when she tried to ignore his sexual advances.

A special board meeting was held Tuesday where it discussed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint against Fabian P. Blache III from an employee of the board.

The complaint alleged the employee was repeatedly harassed and subjected to a "hostile working environment" under Blache. The complaint said Blache hired the woman after meeting her at club he frequented, where she worked as an exotic dancer.

The allegations include a claim that Blache insisted on sharing a bed with the woman during a business trip and exposed his genitals to her during that trip. She also said Blache threatened her job on several occasions, telling her that she wouldn't be able to get another job without his help.

"... on numerous occasions Mr. Blache 'reminded' her she was unclassified, that she served at his pleasure, and, as a single mother with a profoundly disable child, would be unable to find employment elsewhere," the EEOC complaint read in part.

The document from the woman's lawyer also claimed Blache sent lewd text messages while she worked from home during the pandemic, including naked photos of his wife.

An attorney for the board said Blache will remain on leave until the investigation is complete.