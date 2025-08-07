Companion Animal Alliance looks to home 150 animals by Friday as shelter exceeds capacity

BATON ROUGE — Companion Animal Alliance is at capacity and is looking to house 150 animals by Friday.

CAA said it houses more than 270 cats and 250 dogs, taking in more than 70 animals in a single 24-hour period earlier this week.

"As the open-intake animal shelter for East Baton Rouge Parish, we cannot turn any animal away, regardless of our capacity. Our staff is doing everything we can, but we cannot do it alone”, Executive Director of CAA JT Hackett said.

With kennels full and no space remaining, every animal in the shelter is at risk for euthanasia, CAA officials said.

CAA said it has a goal to place 75 cats and 75 dogs into foster homes by Friday. Additionally, $10 adoption fees are being offered through Sunday.

"Emergency fosters and adopters can stop by the shelter between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.," CAA added.

CAA is located off LSU's campus on Gourrier Avenue.