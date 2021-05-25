Community leaders help resolve police corruption fallout for those with dropped charges

BATON ROUGE - The fallout from a corruption investigation within the Baton Rouge Police Narcotics Unit has now rolled over to people's criminal records.

People once arrested by cops who are now under investigation are no longer facing some charges and their records need to be expunged.

"All fees will be waived if your case was directly dismissed based on the corruption," said Alaina Bloodworth, with Baton Rouge's NAACP.

Hundreds of charges against more than 100 people have been dropped.

"The goal of this event is for any individual who needs to have their record cleared to be able to leave the event that day, with all of their motions ready to file on Monday morning, to have their record cleared," said Lindsay Bluin, deputy chief public defender.

The corruption was exposed during a series of bombshell reports by WBRZ and Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto over the past few months.

It usually costs about $550 to clear a record, but Tuesday the NAACP announced it's joined with state representative Ted James and many others to get costs waived. It's only part of the fallout after the shocking revelations of what's unfolded within BRPD's narcotics division.

"However, that is not enough. There are collateral losses that have taken place," Baton Rouge attorney Ron Haley said.

The event will be held June 5 on the 6th floor of Baton Rouge City Hall. Applicants can pre-register here or call 225-389-5250.