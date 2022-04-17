Community comes together to remember slain 3-year-old, demand answers

BATON ROUGE - The grandmother of Devin Page Jr. released her anger as dozens gathered Saturday to remember the child whose life was taken at three years old.

"You knocked on my door, and you came, and you came after my grandson, and you killed my grandson," Cathy Toliver said.

Dozens came together at Morning Star Baptist Church in Baton Rouge where Rev. Sharonda Cooper-Epps, a relative of Devin, told the gathering that someone there may know who killed Devin and should come forward.

"You don't want to be a snitch. You don't want to be a snitch until it's your baby," Rev. Cooper-Epps said.

Devin's father came out with his one-year-old daughter who was in the bed with her brother was shot.

"The turnout was tremendous, I appreciate the people who came out to support us. I just appreciate everything and every helping hand that's involved," Devin Page Sr. said.

Rev. Reginald Stewman, who doesn't know the family, put up $1,000 to help find out who killed the child, and he challenged other pastors to do the same.

Another vigil for Devin will be held on Wednesday afternoon where he was shot on Fairfields Avenue.