College GameDay headed to South Carolina for LSU matchup next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Coming off big wins for the Tigers and the Gamecocks, College GameDay is headed to Columbia, South Carolina for next week's matchup.

On Saturday, the Tigers won 44-21 against Nicholls State in Death Valley. South Carolina was on the road and beat Kentucky 31-6.

LSU and South Carolina will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m.