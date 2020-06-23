Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater in Vermilion Bay

NEW ORLEANS - On Saturday evening, the Coast Guard suspended its search for a person in the water in Vermilion Bay, Louisiana.



The Coast Guard searched approximately 1782 square miles continuously over 25 hours.



"After an exhaustive search the Coast Guard and local partners were unable to locate the missing mariner," said Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Ferguson, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. "The decision to suspend a search is never easy and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones during this very difficult time."

The search for the missing boater began on the morning of Friday, June 19.