Coast Guard pulls body from car that plunged into river at Niagra Falls

NIAGRA FALLS, NY - A woman's body was pulled from the Niagra River after a vehicle went into the water and got stuck in the rapids near the brink of Niagra Falls.

Photos and video from local media outlets showed a Coast Guard diver being lowered by helicopter into the water and removing a woman from the vehicle, which was about 100 yards from the edge of the falls.

Officials confirmed the woman was dead a short while after removing her from the frigid water.

It was unclear how the car ended up in the river or how long the vehicle had been submerged. Witnesses reported seeing it floating near a pedestrian bridge where it's believed the vehicle may have gone into the water.