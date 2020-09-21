71°
Coach O Weekly Press Conference - Game 1 vs. MSU
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron previewed his 2020 season opener against Mississippi State on a zoom call with local media on Monday.
Orgeron discussed his teams preparations for the game, as well as the depth chart and expectations for his players as they kick-off against the Bulldogs at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium.
