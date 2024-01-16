Closed roads reopening after traffic nightmare Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - After an Arctic blast swept over and through Louisiana, roadways were icy and dangerous during the Tuesday morning commute for those who still trudged their way to work.

Major roadways over water, such as the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and the Bonnet Carre Spillway, were completely shut down out of an abundance of caution. I-10 experienced intermittent closures throughout the capital area as DOTD crews tried to salt the roadways and open traffic up to commuters.

As of 3:45 p.m., the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge was open to traffic.

I-10 westbound was shut down for hours before the I-110 merge, prompting some people to even abandon their vehicles on the roadway and use a rideshare service to get home.

This screenshot was taken from a closure list as of 6:55 a.m.:

DOTD posts up-to-date traffic information and closures on their Twitter here. Check the live status of the roads on 511la.org.