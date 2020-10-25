76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Clemson still number 1, and LSU still out of top 25

3 hours 21 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, October 25 2020 Oct 25, 2020 October 25, 2020 12:48 PM October 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ
apnews.com

Clemson still on top in the new AP Rankings. 

Alabama at number two and Ohio State at number three.

LSU still remains out of the top 25 despite a big win against South Carolina.

https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days