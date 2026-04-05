Clear and dry weather established

Save for a few passing clouds from time to time, little change in the weather is expected this week.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Cool and pleasant weather continues today thanks to an area of high pressure. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s with light easterly winds. Overnight, skies remain clear with a low returning the upper 50s.

Up Next: A large area of high pressure continues to provide clear skies and dry air. That lower humidity will result in large diurnal (daily) temperature ranges is it warms and cools more efficiently than sticky air. Expect highs to gradually warm into the upper 80s with lows making it back to the low 60s through the week. We can count on the sun sticking around for the next several days.

The Tropics: Hurricane Matthew is finally a goner. With 65mph winds as of 4am Monday, Tropical Storm Nicole now has a better chance of strengthening. Falling in the middle of the National Hurricane Center forecast cone, Bermuda will need to pay attention to this storm—impacts could be felt by mid-week. Elsewhere, the Atlantic Basin is quiet.

THE SCIENCE:Forecast Discussion: A shortwave upper level trough is swinging through the region today. Without deep moisture, only a few cirrus clouds will cross the skies, but will thin enough for high temperatures to warm considerably during the afternoon. In the Gulf of Mexico, an inverted surface trough will move west today and tonight, possibly producing some low level clouds and a few showers offshore. Then, a deep ridge of high pressure over the Central Gulf Coast will be in control of the weather Tuesday into Wednesday. The next shortwave trough will slide over the Upper Plains and Upper Mississippi River Valley Late Tuesday through Wednesday Evening. In accordance, another weak cold front is expected to move southeast into lower Ohio Valley and Lower Mississippi River Valley; however that front will likely not make it into the local area. Therefore, it is expected to remain dry with not much in the way of cloud cover, comfortable nighttime temperatures and warm days. Humidity levels will be starting to gradually increase the next few days. The next possible chance for rain would come on Saturday and Sunday, but even that looks too low probability to warrant a PoP at this point. High temperatures are not expected to change too much with mostly mid 80s and upper 80s in some areas, but lows will trend gradually warmer due to a slow return of humidity.

You can stay in touch with Meteorologist Josh Eachus on FACEBOOK and TWITTER.