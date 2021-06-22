Classmates honor victim of drunk driving crash six years after her death

NEW ROADS - A New Roads woman was honored on Christmas Eve six years after she was killed by a drunk driver.

Friends and classmates gathered to release balloons along Hospital Road and Hwy 1 to honor crash victim Terri Parker. Parker was killed when a drunk driver crashed into the car she was riding in on Christmas Eve 2009.

"Our classmate Terri, she’s just somebody you’ll always remember,” Naydean Ruffin said. “So when this happened around Christmas time, it was heartbreaking to our class.”

The drunk driver, Victoria Gosserand, pleaded no contest to charges connected to killing Parker in March 2012. Blood tests showed Gosserand was nearly four times over the legal limit at the time of the wreck.

Gosserand was sentenced to three years with credit for time served, but she was later released from the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center after serving one year.