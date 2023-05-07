Classes canceled in St. Helena parish; officials cite 'Educator Sick Out Day'

GREENSBURG - Students are being instructed to stay home in St. Helena Parish, where the public school system has canceled classes due to a teacher "sick out."

System officials late Sunday said the closure could extend deeper into the week, and they are not certain if graduation ceremonies will be held as scheduled.

They are sharing the content of a letter they received notifying them of the educators' action.

That information was included in an official cancellation notice, which is posted below.