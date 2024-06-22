93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Civil Air Patrol conducting 'Emergency Service Training' in Satsuma

5 hours 46 minutes 5 seconds ago Saturday, June 22 2024 Jun 22, 2024 June 22, 2024 9:55 AM June 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

SATSUMA - The Civil Air Patrol will be conducting emergency service training in Livingston Parish Saturday, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

The training will consist of multiple flyovers and low-flying aircraft. People in the are should expect to see people in Civil Air Patrol uniform and orange vests.

Trending News

The training will take place in Satsuma, south of I-12.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days