72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

City-parish proposes project to extend Sherwood Forest Boulevard

3 hours 23 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, March 23 2023 Mar 23, 2023 March 23, 2023 7:17 PM March 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - A project proposed by the city-parish aims to extend Sherwood Forest Boulevard from Greenwell Springs Road to Joor Road.

As part of the MOVEBR program, plans call for a new two-lane roadway to be constructed with accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists.

According to the project’s concept report, the project is located within a Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) and identified as being within an “estimated inundation area” from the 2016 floods.

A spokesperson for the city-parish says they're doing “more than needed” to mitigate drainage impacts based on models that have been created. The road will include openings for drainage, such as bridges and culverts, and the agency says they are looking into the possibility of creating a retention pond on public land.

Trending News

This project is currently in the planning phase. You can view more information about this project on the MOVEBR website.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days