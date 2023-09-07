Citing burn ban, LSU and Southern asking tailgaters to avoid open flames at this weekend's home openers

BATON ROUGE - LSU and Southern University are asking fans to avoid open flames at their tailgates this weekend, echoing a request from Governor John Bel Edwards last week.

"We don't want to add any more to our firefighters than what they are already dealing with," Ashley Rodrigue, spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal, told WBRZ.

On Wednesday, LSU released a statement asking fans to avoid "flame tailgating" on Saturday as the Tigers host Grambling State for their first home game of the season. LSU fans will still be allowed to grill since that is in compliance with the state's burn ban, though the school is recommending that tailgaters opt for catering as opposed to grilling or barbecuing.

Shortly after, Southern University asked Jags fans to adhere to stricter rules during this week's game against Jackson State.

See the full announcement from LSU Athletics below.

Due to the unprecedented fire conditions across Louisiana, a state-wide burn ban remains in effect for this weekend’s LSU Football home opener. As a result, fans are asked to comply with the state fire marshal’s order and to tailgate safely with no open flames Saturday.

In order to best accommodate fans, LSU Athletics encourages all who plan to tailgate this weekend to seek alternative catering options. A list of LSU Athletics’ restaurant and grocery partners can be found here. Additionally, participation in events inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and turn-key tailgating options provided by Revelry can help fans tailgate safely and comfortably.

See the full announcement from Southern Athletics below.

Due to the unprecedented fire conditions across Louisiana, a state-wide burn ban remains in effect for this weekend's SU Football home opener vs Jackson State. As a result, fans are asked to comply with the state fire marshal's order and to tailgate safely with no open flames Saturday.



Due to the increase in fire danger across Louisiana because of severe dry conditions, the burn ban order went into effect on Aug. 25 and will remain in effect until rescinded.

As a result, fire safety guidelines will be put in place for gameday Saturday while tailgating, no open flames will be permitted. This includes all tailgating activities such as grilling(propane, pellets, charcoal, or otherwise), grill pits and fire pits. While electric grilling will be permissible, fans are encouraged to cook offsite and bring food to their tailgate areas.



Generators will be allowed in tailgating areas as long as they are elevated off the ground or on the pavement / sidewalk. Compliance with the statewide burn ban will be enforced to help ensure the safety of all patrons. As a reminder, Southern University is a tobacco free environment and the use of tobacco products, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, or any smoking device is prohibited on campus.



Conditions will continue to be monitored leading up to the game, which may alter the parking and tailgating restrictions.

Last week, the governor and other state leaders issued a similar advisory, warning that outdoor grilling could easily spark a fire amid the state's sustained drought conditions.

Despite the advisory to fans, the state fire marshal's office said residents can resume cooking outdoors "with safety measures in place."