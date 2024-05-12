Christopher Lawton, others honored in Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride

BATON ROUGE - Fallen officer Christopher Lawton is one of 12 first responders being honored during the 2019 Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride.

According to the group's website, the ride is dedicated to honor the memory of those first responders who have paid the "ultimate price" in the line of duty. In addition to honoring the memories of the fallen officers, the group provides emotional and financial support to their families.

The next ride is set for May 20 to May 24. Riders will start in Eunice, Louisiana, and head to Orange Beach, Alabama covering 440 miles. The group will be holding a fundraiser on March 19 at the Velvet Cactus on Old Hammond Highway.

