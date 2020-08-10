83°
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome baby daughter

3 hours 39 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, August 10 2020 Aug 10, 2020 August 10, 2020 7:25 PM August 10, 2020 in News
Source: AP News
By: Chris Lunkin

LOS ANGELES - "Beyond thrilled" and "extremely blessed" are words actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger used to describe the birth of their first child together.

The couple announced the birth of Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt in a joint Instagram post Monday. The post included a photo of Pratt, Schwarzenegger, and the baby's hands along with a pair of Bible verses.

Pratt has one other child for his former wife, Anna Faris. 

Lyla is the grandaughter of legendary actor and former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger.  

