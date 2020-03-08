Latest Weather Blog
Chipotle co-CEOs suffer pay cuts in 2015
US - Chipotle's top two executives suffered big pay cuts after a series of food scares sent sales plunging toward the end of 2015. But they each still took home more than $13 million.
Steve Ells was given a pay package worth $13.8 million for 2015, down from $28.9 million the previous year. Monty Moran was given compensation worth $13.6 million, down from $28.2 million.
Since late October, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has been battered by foodborne illnesses that sickened people around the country. For the fourth quarter, it reported a 14.6 percent drop in sales at established locations. That was the first decline since the Denver company went public.
The AP's calculation counts salary, bonuses, perks and stock and options awarded to the executive during the year.
