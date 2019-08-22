77°
Latest Weather Blog
China warns U.S. tariffs will 'escalate trade friction'
BEIJING (AP) - China has appealed to Washington to "meet each other halfway" and settle a trade war instead of going ahead with tariff hikes Beijing warned will trigger retaliation.
A Ministry of Commerce spokesman warned Thursday new U.S. tariffs in a fight over trade and technology would "lead to an escalation of economic and trade friction."
The Trump administration has postponed some tariff hikes previously planned for Sept. 1 on Chinese imports, but others still are scheduled to go ahead.
The spokesman, Gao Feng, said at a news briefing, "we hope the United States and China can meet each other halfway and find a solution."
Gao repeated a Chinese threat to take unspecified "corresponding measures" if Trump's tariff hike goes ahead.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Memorial services for former Gov. Kathleen Blanco to begin Thursday
-
Popeyes restaurants running out of chicken sandwiches amid popular internet debate
-
Daycare under investigation after child found wandering near roadway
-
Vehicle burglaries around pricey Baton Rouge neighborhood concerning residents
-
Capitol prepares for services honoring Gov. Kathleen Blanco