Child injured in Sunday night shooting near Evangeline Street

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for the gunman involved in a Sunday night shooting.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a child sustained non-life threatening injuries from the incident.

Around 8:10 p.m. police responded to the 5000 block of Byron Ave. near Evangeline Street.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. 

