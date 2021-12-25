Child, adult burned badly in Christmas duplex fire; 10 homeless after blaze

BATON ROUGE - An early morning fire on Christmas Day injured a child and an adult. In all, ten people are homeless after the inferno in the Gardere area.

St. George Fire Department crews were called to a blaze at a duplex on Skysail around 2 o'clock Saturday morning. The duplex where the fire is believed to have started was engulfed in flames, the fire department said. The fire also burned into the neighboring duplex, which was also destroyed.

Four people escaped the unit where the fire started. But, two of the four inside - a child between 10 and 12 and a woman in her 20s - were burned and had to be taken to the hospital. Their injuries were described as "serious burn injuries" by firefighters.

Two other children inside the burning duplex escaped unharmed.

Six people lived in the neighboring duplex and were homeless because of the fire. All six escaped without being hurt. Of the six, three were children.

The fire department said the blaze is still under investigation.