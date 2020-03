Chick-fil-A temporarily closes indoor seating

Chick-fil-A says it's closing off dining room seating at its restaurants nationwide in an effort to stymie the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday the fast food chain announced it would prohibit indoor seating at all of its locations. Some stores will only allow drive-thru service, while others may offer takeout.

You can see the full statement here: https://www.chick-fil-a.com/corona-virus