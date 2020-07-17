Chevron expected to cut hundreds of jobs in Covington and Lafayette

BATON ROUGE- Chevron North America issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Friday, announcing possible layouts at five of their offices in Covington and Lafayette.



In a news release sent out today, the company said it's refocusing its efforts on increasing its efficiency and cutting costs due to the current market environment. Chevron also said it plans to prioritize all projects in the Gulf of Mexico.



The cuts could result in almost 400 employees being laid off.



Chevron said it will try to relocate some of its employees to other available positions within the company. Workers who aren't able to be relocated will receive a severance package.



It's mandatory for companies to file a WARN if they plan on a mass layoff during any 30-day period.