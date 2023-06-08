73°
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NCAA Super Regionals
BATON ROUGE - They're a lot of championships going on in the world of sports with the NBA, and the NHL. But the sport I am betting on this week is College baseball's Super Regionals:
1: LSU over Kentucky -216
2: TCU over Indiana State -164
3: Southern Miss over Tennessee +116
PS, the Denver Nuggets will win the NBA Championship, and the Las Vegas Golden Knights will win the Stanley Cup. Make the smart bet$.
